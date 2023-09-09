GOB Secures Funds for the Management of the MTDS

The Government of Belize has received €400,000 (BZ$855,000) in grant funds from the European Union (EU) through its Technical Cooperation Facility. These funds will be used to support the Ministry of Economic Development (MED) in effectively managing the National Development Strategy ─ Plan Belize Medium-Term Development Strategy (MTDS) ─ and for Development Partnership Coordination.

The MED will utilize the funds to execute the following activities:

I. Develop a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework for the MTDS and SDG targets for use by the GOB ministries;

II. Support MED with the coordination of Belize’s development partners, ensuring alignment of agency interventions to national development objectives at programme and implementation levels;

III. Support the Policy and Planning Unit in timely and efficient monitoring and reporting of the Public Sector Investment Programme; and

IV. Support the GOB with policy-driven and/or capacity-building initiatives promoting economic development.

Mr. Aniceto Rodríguez Ruiz, EU Head of Cooperation to Belize, expressed his sincere appreciation for the excellent partnership developed with the ministry over the years. He also shared the EU’s delight in assisting the MED in supporting the effective preparation, management, and oversight of the GOB’s national development plans, particularly, strengthening the implementation and monitoring of the Medium-Term Development Framework.

Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO in the ministry, emphasized that these initiatives will strengthen efforts to identify gaps in the development processes and address them with the necessary policies to meet the objectives of Plan Belize. Furthermore, it will assist the GOB in efficiently coordinating partnerships to promote alignment with the MTDS.

On behalf of the Government of Belize, CEO Martinez expressed his gratitude to the European Union for its unwavering commitment to the development of Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS