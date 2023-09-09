Minister of Foreign Affairs Hosts Inaugural Meeting of the International Cooperation Council

On September 4, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development & Investment convened the inaugural meeting of the International Cooperation Council (ICC). The meeting was hosted and chaired by Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade & Immigration.

This ICC meeting marks a significant milestone in Belize. It provided a forum for the ministries to engage in substantive discussions aimed at optimizing the use of foreign aid, aligning international partnerships with Belize’s Plan Belize Medium-Term Development Strategy, and identifying areas of synergy for mutual benefit.

While the ICC’s initial focus is on enhancing inter-ministerial collaboration for development cooperation, it will also pave the way for broader engagement with international partners in the future. The ICC is poised to play a crucial role in advancing Belize’s development agenda and ensuring that international assistance continues to benefit the nation effectively.

Belize welcomes collaboration with international partners and organizations to work alongside the ICC to further Belize’s sustainable development goals and strengthen global partnerships.

Minister Courtenay was joined by Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic Development & Investment; Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development & Investment; Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade; and Dr. Osmond Martinez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Economic Development.

