Ministry of Sustainable Development Signs Third Party Responsible Agreements

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management signed four Third Party Responsible Agreements (TPRA). These agreements were signed as part of the project entitled “Integrated management of production landscape to deliver multiple global environmental benefits”.

The main objective of this five-year project funded by the Global Environment Facility and UNDP is to mainstream biodiversity conservation and sustainable land/water management into production landscapes in Belize through the implementation of activities under the components: enabling environment (policies, financial mechanisms, and institutional capacities) for delivering multiple global environmental benefits through the sustainable management of production landscapes; delivering multiple global environmental benefits through sustainable production and improved value chains for key agricultural and forest products from the Belize River watershed and knowledge management and learning.

The Third-Party Agreements were signed between the Ministry of Sustainable Development and the National Hydrological Service in the Ministry of Natural Resources for the sum of US$528,500.00; the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise for the sum of US$880,350.00; the Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA) for the sum of US$50,000.00; and Friends for Conservation Development (FCD) for the sum of US$252,600.00 to implement subprojects over the five-year lifespan of the project. These entities will take on active roles in collaboration with the Ministry of Sustainable Development for executing the project.

In his remarks, Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, highlighted the importance and impact that this project will have not only in the project area, which is the Belize River Watershed, but on the overall landscape. He further expressed that the signing of these agreements symbolizes the partnership and commitment of each responsible partner in this project which will contribute to ongoing initiatives in the ministry.

The BLPA and the FCD expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partner with the Ministry of Sustainable Development on this project.

Also present for the signing ceremony were Dr. Kenrick Williams, CEO in the ministry; Mrs. Diane Wade, UNDP Programme Analyst; Mr. William Usher, CEO for BLPA; and Mr. Raphael Manzanero, Executive Director for FCD.

