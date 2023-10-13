NEMO Signs MOUs with Partner Organizations

On 11, 2023, the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), signed four memorandums of understanding with partner organizations, namely, the Belize Red Cross, the Scout Association of Belize, the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), and the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB).

Hon. Ramon Cervantes, Minister of State in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Reduction, and Captain Daniel Mendez, National Emergency Coordinator for NEMO, signed on behalf of the Government of Belize. Signing on behalf of the respective organizations were Ms. Lily Bowman, Executive Director of the Belize Red Cross; Mrs. Kim Aikman, CEO of the BCCI; Mr. Roberto Lopez, Executive Director of the Scout Association of Belize; and Mrs. Diana Castillo-Trejo, Director-General of the SIB.

The signing signifies the importance of partnerships and collaboration and recognizes that all sectors and agencies have a part to play in disaster risk reduction. NEMO’s work will continue with key humanitarian partners like the Belize Red Cross; with the young people of the Scout Association; with the business community through the BCCI; and information sharing with the SIB.

These organizations have a long history of productive collaboration in knowledge and capacity-building activities in Belize. Over the years, the partnerships have focused on activities to prepare for disaster situations. Today, these partnerships were reaffirmed, with a dedication to cooperation and the pursuit of common goals, as Belizeans collectively face the challenges posed by climate change and disasters, and work towards a brighter and safer future for all.

This is pivotal moment in shared commitments to resilience and disaster risk reduction that will set the stage for continued collaboration, uniting strengths and resources in a concerted effort to build a more resilient, prepared, and compassionate Belize.

Also in attendance for the ceremony was Ms. Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Through the efforts of CDEMA, there is now more awareness and support for disaster management and, in particular, the Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy and Framework across the region at all levels. Belize and the ministry recognize the importance of continued engagement with CDEMA and publicly commit support to the mission of CDEMA throughout the region and in Belize.

