IDB and Belize agree during COP-28 to focus on climate resilience, health, and urban infrastructure in 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Vice-President for Countries of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Anabel González, and the Minister of State for Finance, Economic Development and Investment of Belize, Christopher Coye, met during the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to review and agree on next steps on a joint work agenda for 2024.

The discussed program will contribute to cover sustainable and inclusive urban infrastructure and improve efficiency, quality, and access in Belize’s health system. It will also tackle the area of financial disaster risk mitigation, that will be worked jointly by the IDB and the World Bank in the context of the recent agreement between the two institutions to collaborate strategically and operationally.

Vice-President González stressed the importance for the IDB to support Belize in meeting its national climate and nature commitments. “That is why Belize is being considered as one of the first nine eligible projects that will be part of the IDB CLIMA pilot program, an innovative financial approach that rewards borrowers for achieving nature and climate objectives. This is a recognition to Belize´s efforts setting ambitious environmental targets countries, and our goal is it will help to access green and thematic debt markets to mobilize capital for climate and nature investments at a larger scale”.

Minister Coye highlighted that the IDB has been a key partner in the development of Belize for over 30 years, and he looks forward to continuing working in partnership through the 2024 program. He also said: “Clіmаtе аmbіtіоnѕ аrе а рrіоrіtу under thе Mеdіum-Tеrm Development Strategy. Thus, we welcome Belize being selected to be part of IDB CLIMA, another step to achieve tangible outcomes on climate resilience and climate adaptation.”

The discussed program for 2024 will continue the joint efforts already underway under existent programs which are aiming at protecting key industries such as tourism, agriculture, and fisheries. Finally, the meeting reinforced the IDB’s commitment to support climate resilience and disaster risk management in Belize as a crucial factor for a strong and sustainable growth and development.

