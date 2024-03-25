A New Chapter for Development: New IDB Offices in Belize

Press Release, Belmopan, March 20, 2024. The Government of Belize is pleased to announce a significant milestone in our partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the nation’s sustainable development and economic growth. The IDB is set to establish brand new offices in Belize City. This development underscores the IDB’s deep commitment to Belize and marks a crucial step in our joint efforts to foster economic growth and multisectoral development.

The new site, strategically located to optimize collaboration and resource allocation, will accommodate a growing team dedicated to expanding projects across various sectors.

“We are happy to hear about the IDB’s new location in Belize. This investment not only strengthens our partnership but also highlights the IDB’s role in supporting Belize’s journey towards sustainable development and economic resilience. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts with the IDB to address our country’s challenges and opportunities, and the well-being of the Belizean people”, said Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development & Investment, on behalf of the Government of Belize.

“We are excited about this new chapter for the IDB in Belize. The new offices not only signify our growth but also underscore the IDB’s support to deepen our long-term engagement and commitment to the Belizean people,” said IDB Group Country Representative, Rocio Medina Bolivar. “The future facility will reflect our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and stronger partnerships with both local and international stakeholders. Beyond these commitments, it signifies our intent to create lasting, positive impacts in the communities we serve. The IDB will continue improving lives and leading alongside Belize on its journey towards sustainable development.”

The IDB Group has been a key partner in Belize’s development for over 30 years, offering comprehensive support through its three windows: the IDB, which collaborates with the public sector on developmental projects; the IDB Lab, its innovation laboratory; and the IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the IDB Group. The IDB Group boasts an extensive portfolio in Belize, encompassing sustainable development projects across education, water and sanitation, social investment, agriculture and rural development, state modernization, private sector development, health, financial markets, climate change, natural disasters, and trade.