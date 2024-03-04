Public Notice: Establishments issued violation Tickets

The Supplies Control Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise hereby informs the public that a third round of establishment inspections for compliance with provisions of the new Supplies Control (Prices) Regulations was carried out in February 2024. During this period, a total of 35 establishments were issued tickets for violations of the regulations in San Pedro Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker in the Belize District. The full list of the establishments issued tickets is presented in the table below.

The Supplies Control Unit will continue its inspection activities in these two locations and will engage local authorities such as the Belize Police Department, San Pedro Town Council and Caye Caulker Village Council to identify and address violations of the Supplies Control Regulations.

For further information, kindly contact the Supplies Control Unit at 828-5018, 223-2845 or via email at [email protected].

