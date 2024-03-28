Senate discusses proposed 2024-2025 fiscal budget

On Tuesday, March 26th, the Senate debated the General Revenue and Appropriation Bill, also known as the fiscal budget for 2024-2025. However, the debate was not robust because members of the Opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) were absent. The proposed fiscal year budget of BZ$1.5 billion was previously debated and passed after a three-day debate in the House of Representatives on Friday, March 22nd.

The government introduced the proposed budget under the People’s United Party (PUP) under the theme ‘Staying on Track’ on March 8th. The budget prioritized job creation, economic stimulus, security, and significant investment in education, health, and infrastructure improvements. In the Senate, the debate’s highlights touched on investment in education. Senator Janelle Chanona, representing the Non-Governmental Organizations, commended the investment in this sector. However, she noted the difficulties schools and teachers nationwide are still facing. Chanona added that there needs to be priorities when the government spends money and that, as part of governance, everyone is part of the conversation regarding these types of projects.

PUP Senator Christopher Coye expressed that his government has increased its investment in education. Coye described this as investing in the people and directly addressing the quantity of human capital. He also explained that they’ve invested in teacher training and quality assurance to improve learning outcomes.

Business Senator Kevin Herrera questioned why the government is hiring new staff, considering that in 2023, 1,510 new employees were employed by the government, costing $31,000 per employee. Herrera suggested that the private sector is in a much better position to take up some of this load regarding unemployment.

Other topics discussed included infrastructure, health, and poverty alleviation to deter crime. However, with the Opposition being absent, the Senate session was adjourned in the early hours of the afternoon. The Opposition’s absence resulted from a shuffle of the UDP Senators who could not attend the debate.

Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Dr. Moses’ Shyne’ Barrow, said he wrote to the office of the Governor General recommending Punta Gorda Town Mayoral candidate Franklin Polonio to replace Senator Michael Peyretiffe temporarily. He also suggested that Shary Medina temporarily replace Senator Beverly Williams. However, on the day of the debate, the UDP claimed their temporary members were not allowed to participate. In solidarity, the only Opposition Senator Antonio Herrera, available, left the Senate session.

At the end of the session, the Senate was adjourned. The new fiscal budget is expected to be approved and implemented on April 1, 2024.