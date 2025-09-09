Belize Investment Summit 2025: Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation Advances Belize’s Sustainable Blue Economy

Press Release, Belmopan, September 9, 2025. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation (MBEMC) participated in the Belize Investment Summit 2025, where it showcased the nation’s vast potential in advancing a thriving and sustainable blue economy. The Summit was held from September 3 to 5, 2025, in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, under the theme, “Bridging Markets, Building Resilience: The Nexus of CARICOM, Central America, and Mexico in the New Global Era.”

The delegation, led by Hon. Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, included Ms. Beverly Wade, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Felicia Cruz, Director of Blue Economy, and Mr. Rigoberto Quintana, Acting Fisheries Administrator. Throughout the Summit, the Ministry engaged in high-level discussions with international and local partners, strengthening partnerships and setting the foundation for new investments and collaborations that will advance Belize’s blue economy, enhance livelihoods, and promote long-term prosperity.

A key highlight of the Summit was CEO Wade’s participation in the distinguished panel discussion titled “Aqua Futures: Catalyzing Investments for Sustainable Prosperity.” This panel explored how Belize is leveraging its booming blue economy and extensive network of marine protected areas to drive sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

In her intervention, CEO Wade highlighted Belize’s efforts in marine protection, including innovative financing mechanisms such as debt-for-nature swaps and the blue bonds. These tools are unlocking new streams of capital while ensuring the protection of Belize’s natural heritage for future generations. She further emphasized the vast opportunities in fisheries, aquaculture, and biotechnology. As part of its broader mandate, the Ministry continues to prioritize good governance and the creation of enabling conditions to support the development, expansion, and direct economic activities of the blue economy. These efforts are essential to fostering investor confidence, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring that growth within the sector translates into tangible benefits for Belizean communities.

The Belize Investment Summit 2025 was a resounding success for the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation. The groundwork laid during the Summit will pave the way for increased investment, stronger alliances, and substantial progress toward a thriving blue economy, one that safeguards the environment while creating opportunities and prosperity for all Belizeans.