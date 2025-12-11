Coast Guard expands surveillance capability with Perimeter 8 drones

On December 1st, the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit within the Office of the Prime Minister officially handed over two Perimeter 8 Unmanned Aerial Systems and a full suite of office and operational equipment to the Belize Coast Guard. The handover, valued at BZ$322,705.75, took place in Belize City and is aimed at strengthening the enforcement and protection of Belize’s marine resources.

Belize continues to face ongoing challenges in adequately monitoring its vast marine territory, which includes more than 240 miles of coastline and hundreds of islands and cayes. Enforcement agencies say the country’s expansive marine borders and remote coastal areas create gaps in surveillance capacity, making it difficult to respond quickly to illegal fishing, unregulated dredging, and incursions into protected areas. Limited patrol resources and the high cost of marine enforcement technology have also affected efforts to ensure full compliance with conservation regulations.

The investment, funded through the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, includes advanced drones, high-performance computers, and essential furniture to equip the Coast Guard Drone Squadron. The Perimeter 8 drones are known for their long-range endurance, rapid deployment, and high-resolution surveillance capabilities. They are expected to support real-time aerial monitoring, enforce marine protected areas, and combat illegal fishing activities. According to officials, the new technology will enable the Coast Guard to adopt a more data-driven approach to marine resource management and conservation.

This latest handover is part of the Government Strategic Allocation project titled “Establishing the enabling environment for the development of a Marine Spatial Plan.” The initiative falls under the Blue Bonds Program, which supports Belize’s commitment to sustainable ocean governance and biodiversity protection. The upgrade of the Coast Guard Drone Squadron follows recent support to San Pedro and other municipalities across Belize, which have been equipped with DJI drones and computer systems to strengthen further local monitoring and reporting capacity in support of national marine and environmental enforcement efforts.

Residents and stakeholders in San Pedro have expressed optimism that the new technology will strengthen environmental enforcement. “We hope these drones will be used to monitor illegal fishing and dredging around San Pedro, especially in and near the marine reserves,” said a local fisherman.

With these technological additions, Belize’s capacity for marine surveillance is expected to improve significantly. The integration of the Perimeter 8 drones positions the Coast Guard to better safeguard marine ecosystems and respond swiftly to threats. Both the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit and the Coast Guard reaffirmed their joint commitment to advancing Belize’s leadership in marine conservation and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the country’s blue economy.