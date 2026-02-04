Belize’s Military Forces Undergo Change of Command

Belize’s two main military institutions, the Belize Defense Force (BDF) and the Belize Coast Guard (BCG), marked changes of command on January 29th during formal military ceremonies. Captain Gregory Soberanis assumed command of the Belize Coast Guard, while Captain Anthony Velasquez, was appointed Brigadier General of the Belize Defense Force.

Both ceremonies were attended by Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño, the Governor General of Belize Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, senior members of the Government of Belize, and officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, National Defence, and Border Security.

During the Coast Guard ceremony, Rear Admiral Elton Bennett formally handed over command to Captain Soberanis. In his remarks, Soberanis said he intends to continue strengthening the force by expanding its fleet, bases, and operational responsibilities. He noted that the Coast Guard’s career development programme prepared him for the role. “It develops and trains you to really take command someday,” Soberanis said. He added that his leadership priorities will focus on partnerships, institutional culture, and operational readiness.

Rear Admiral Bennett has since assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, where he will continue to serve in a national leadership capacity.

The second change of command took place within the BDF, where Brigadier General Azariel Loria handed over leadership to Brigadier General Velasquez. In his address, Velasquez described the appointment as a continuation of discipline, commitment, and service. “The reason I am here today is because of the support, mentorship, and tough love of everyone who has been there for me,” Velasquez said. He acknowledged that challenges lie ahead but pledged to lead with confidence while prioritizing the well-being of BDF soldiers.

Outgoing commander Loria urged Velasquez to always place the welfare of the troops and the importance of training at the forefront of his leadership.

Prime Minister Briceño commended both newly appointed commanders, stating that Belize’s national security will remain a top priority. “As long as I remain the leader of this country, Belize’s security will never be compromised,” he said. “It will never be jeopardized by criminals, external threats, or anyone who seeks to threaten our peace and sovereignty.”