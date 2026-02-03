Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Alma Pinelo Promoted to Vice Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard

San Pedro’s very own Alma Pinelo was promoted to Vice Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) during a change of command ceremony held on Thursday, January 29th. The event also marked the appointment of Captain Gregory Soberanis as the new Commandant of the BCG. Soberanis was formally promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral (Lower Half) as he assumed command, taking over from outgoing Commandant Rear Admiral Elton Bennett.
Pinelo has served in the Belize Coast Guard since joining the institution in 2008. In July 2025, she made history with her promotion to Commander and appointment as Chief of Staff, becoming one of the highest-ranking female officers in the country’s military.
During the ceremony, Soberanis officially assumed leadership of the maritime force responsible for safeguarding Belize’s sea space. He previously served as Vice Commandant from 2019 until his appointment. Speaking to the media, Soberanis said he welcomed the new role with optimism. “This has been a moment that I have been looking forward to for quite some time,” he said. “We want to shape the organisation to meet the evolving threats in the maritime domain.”
He added that his focus will be on partnerships, institutional culture, and operational readiness. Soberanis also credited the Coast Guard’s career development programme for preparing officers for leadership roles. “It develops you and trains you to really take command someday,” he said.
Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño was in attendance and described the transition as a sign of stability within Belize’s security forces. He commended both Bennett and Soberanis for their years of service and professional advancement. “They have served Belize for many years and have been promoted throughout their careers. They are properly prepared,” he said.
Rear Admiral Bennett assumed command of the Belize Coast Guard in 2019, when he held the rank of Captain. Following his tenure as Commandant, Bennett has taken up a new role as Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, where he continues to serve under Minister Honourable Oscar Mira.
The ceremony was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Azariel Loria, Governor-General Dame Froyla Tzalam, and other senior government officials, including representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, National Defence, and Border Security.

