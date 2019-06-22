Belize Coast Guard Lieutenant Alma Pinelo receives Honor Graduate Award at US Training Center

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Lieutenant Alma Marcela Pinelo who, on Wednesday, June 19th received the Honor Graduate Award after successfully completing the International Maritime Officer Course at the United States of America Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia USA.

The training was operated under the mission, “Forge Today’s Force to Execute Tomorrow’s Mission.” According to the Belize Coast Guard, Lieutenant Pinelo is the first Belizean and the first female to have ever received this prestigious award. Her name and country will be now enshrined into the Honor Graduates Hall of Fame.

Lieutenant Pinelo is a born and raised San Pedrana, daughter of Chef Jennie Staines and granddaughter of Elvia Staines, founders and owners of San Pedro's world-famous Elvi's Kitchen restaurant. In 2007, Pinelo graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in Belize City. Two years later in 2009, she received her Associates Degree in Natural Sciences at St. John’s College Junior College in Belize City. To receive the best education and give back to her beloved country, Lieutenant Pinelo joined the Belize Defense Force (BDF) in December 2008. One year later, through the BDF, she received a scholarship and had the opportunity to study at a prestigious military institution, The United States of America Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, USA. On May 22, 2013, Lieutenant Pinelo graduated from the US Coast Guard where she studied Marine Environmental Sciences. After that, she joined the Belize Coast Guard as a Coast Guard Adjutant, where she has been for the past six years.

Established in 1995, the International Maritime Officer Course is designed specifically for international, mid-grade officers or civilians with 7-10 years of maritime experience. The course consists of a 15-week series of seminars, classes, and field studies that present U.S. Coast Guard best practices and policies. The course covers a wide variety of topics, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, marine safety prevention and response, international rule of law, port security, American culture, crisis management, and military leadership.

Once again, congratulations Lieutenant Pinelo! The entire San Pedro Community is proud of your accomplishments.

