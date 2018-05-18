Smiles get brighter at the San Pedro Smile Dental Clinic

The San Pedro Smile Dental Clinic, located at the Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) in the San Mateo Area of San Pedro Town, hosted doctors from Big Sky Dental Center, Bozeman, Montana, U.S.A. from Thursday, May 10th to Wednesday, May 16th. Volunteers that facilitated their service to several island children included: Jessie Guilmette, Taylor Hodges, Kyra Doak, Julie Rood, Doctor Jessie McClung, Doctor Craig Duran, Sue Duran, Holly Duran and Adam Duran.

Heading the group of Volunteers is Dr. McClung who says that during the clinics, they look for various things. “Oral examinations are to evaluate overall oral hygiene, looking for things such as plaque, cavities, or even gum disease,” he said. This is Dr. McClung’s second time here at the dental clinic, and he has seen an improvement in the dental health of children he attended to. “Throughout the years, the children have learned a lot from the various volunteers on how to properly take care of their teeth,” said Dr. McClung. “Most of the children only need some cleaning or fillings, with few needing vitamins on their teeth to strengthen them.”

For the past 14 years, the HCAS Smile Dental Clinic has been hosting volunteers that provide free dental services to island children and other members of the community. The clinic also educates children on the importance of good dental health care, with the hope that they can pass on that same mentality to residents of their community and even their own children in the future.

After the dental check-ups, each child received a bag that contained a toothbrush and toothpaste as well as other goodies to help take care of their teeth. The HCAS Smile Dental Clinic thanks the kind volunteers for their service to the children of La Isla Bonita.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS