USA dermatologists provide services to island residents

From Monday, July 9th to Friday, July 13th a group of dermatologists from The Cosmetic Vein & Laser Center from Buffalo City in New York City, USA hosted a free clinic at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town. During the six day period, hundreds of islanders took advantage of the services offered.

Doctor Daniel Buscaglia spoke to The San Pedro Sun about their mission. “We took care of a lot of people that had different skin problems that needed to be treated. Here in San Pedro we mostly saw people wanting spots or moles removed from their skin,” said Dr. Buscaglia. He further stated so far they have seen over 500 patients.

According to San Pedro Lions Club (SPLC) President Mel Spain, islanders took great advantage of the free services. “We had a great a turnout, with one day seeing the attendance of over 150 patients. It is really good to see the residents of the island taking advantage of these services,” she said. Spain further stated that the dermatologists will be donating supplies and medical equipment to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.

On behalf of the community, the SPLC would like to thank all the volunteers for their services.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS