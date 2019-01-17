San Pedranos hold fundraisers to help baby Nelson Tabora

A group of devoted San Pedrano youth, along with the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project held separate fundraisers on Saturday, January 12th and Sunday, January 13th to assist a family in southern Belize, whose young baby, Nelson Tabora, is suffering from Hydrocephalus. This disease is causing his head to grow abnormally, and his family is in need of financial assistance to provide Nelson with the necessary medical treatments. The unity of island residents was once again reflected in the result of the fundraisings that collected a total of $2,912.49. These funds will be delivered to Nelson’s family for medical expenses.

The first fundraiser took place after 6PM on Saturday, January 12th, on Angel Coral Street. It was organized by Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project, with the assistance of the island’s Rotary Club. They held a bake sale and a dollar drive. After several hours, the group collected a total of $1,289.40.

The following day, Miss San Pedro 2018-2019 Chelsea Muñoz and nine other friends held a dollar drive on Coconut Drive and Barrier Reef Drive. Yaritza Rodriguez, Yessica Quiroz, Mynor Tepaz, Lexi Rodriguez, Maricarla Martinez, Evelyn Castillo, Kyron Vasquez, and Erica Bodden teamed with Muñoz for over two hours under the hot sun. After the event, the group counted the funds collected, totaling $1,623.09.

This financial assistance will benefit baby Nelson, who is due for surgery to better his condition. Atlantic Bank Limited has opened a bank account with number 211847938, under the name of ‘Nelson Javier Tabora,’ for anyone willing to help the family. Deposits can be made at any of the Atlantic Bank countrywide.

Nayobie’s Hope Children Project, The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and Miss San Pedro Chelsea Muñoz and friends, are happy to be able to assist baby Nelson’s family. They also thank the generous island community for their support towards this worthy cause.

