Atlantic Bank Limited opens an account for baby suffering from Hydrocephalus

The branch of Atlantic Bank in Placencia has set up an account for Nelson Javier Tabora, a baby boy in Bella Vista Toledo District, suffering from a condition known as Hydrocephalus. This illness is causing his head to grow abnormally, and his family is in need of financial assistance for the baby to undergo a much-needed surgery. Anyone able to help the family can make a deposit to the account #211847938 from any Atlantic Bank branch countrywide.

Baby Tabora, who is almost two-years-old underwent surgery about a year ago thanks to a good Samaritan when he was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus. But his parents Jenny and Jesus Tabora are poor and have not been able to come up with the funds for his second surgery. Now they are in desperate need of financial aid to try to save their son’s life.

Causes

Hydrocephalus develops when there is an obstruction of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds and cushions the brain and spinal cord. Another cause is an infection or if the fluid pathways are not fully formed. In babies, it causes the head to swell and builds up pressure on the brain, which can lead to many health complications. The baby can be born with this condition or develop it sometime after birth.

Treatment

To treat the disease, surgeons do either a bypass or implant a device called a shunt to normalize the cerebrospinal fluid. The surgery is crucial for the baby’s development and if left untreated it can be fatal.

In Tabora’s case, the illness is already taking a toll on him. His speech, mobility, appetite and overall health is rapidly declining.

Wire transfers can also be made from abroad using this form. Just include the account number (#211847938), name (Nelson Javier Tabora) and purpose.

The family can also be reached by calling 600-1869.

