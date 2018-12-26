BEL and Staff Gift 150 Families and the Elderly

During the month of December, Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) and its employees contributed to several initiatives for the benefit of deserving families and the elderly countrywide.

The 20th Annual Christmas Hamper Drive culminated on Friday, December 21 when BEL staff distributed hampers to 90 families and 60 senior citizens. Through yearlong donations from employees and the Company, the hampers valued at approximately $300 each were prepared with ingredients for a traditional Christmas dinner, groceries and toiletries.

The Company also sponsored luncheons and employees volunteered at Belize Assemblies for Persons with Diverse Abilities, Welcome Resource Center, and for the elderly at Octavia Waight Center in Cayo, Casa Chan Ka’an in Corozal Town, and HelpAge Belize City.

On Christmas morning, employees will prepare and serve breakfast to the homeless and shut-ins in Belize City.

BEL thanks its employees for taking care of others and continuing this annual tradition of outreach in communities across Belize.

