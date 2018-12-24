Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project holds fashion show fundraiser

On Saturday, December 22nd, the Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project held its annual fashion show at the Sandy Toes beachfront restaurant in the Boca del Rio area. The event saw several junior and senior models gracing the stage featuring the different festivals held on the island throughout the year. The show is the brainchild of 15-year-old Nayobie Rivero and raises funds towards purchasing gifts for the less fortunate children on the island. This year, that share of Christmas love will also reach children living at an orphanage on the mainland.

Miss San Pedro 2018-2019 Chelsea Muñoz hosted the show, and shortly after 8PM, the stage set by the beach came up to life with the first segment of the evening featuring the colorful Gran Carnaval de San Pedro. The show smoothly rolled into the next segment depicting Dia de San Pedro delighting parents, friends, and guests.

While the show continued, the food station remained busy with attendees getting their snacks and refreshments throughout the evening. The next island festivity portrayed by the models on stage was the annual Lobster Festival. The audience cheered and applauded the models as they strutted the stage in their beautiful outfits. The next segment drew even louder cheers from the crowd as each model graced the stage in patriotic colors displaying the September celebrations. A breathtaking presentation followed this as the participants showed their modeling skills in amazing nightgowns as they brought La Costa Maya Festival to life.

Throughout the event, the San Pedro Dance Academy performed several dance presentations while models prepared backstage for the next segment. Also, attendees won fabulous raffled prizes throughout the event.

Organizers awarded prizes to the junior models for their performance, encouraging them to continue participating in future events. At the end of the show, Rivero thanked everyone for coming out and supporting the worthy cause that will see many children getting their Christmas presents. All gifts will be distributed on Christmas Day on the island, while the children on the mainland will get theirs on Boxing Day, December 26th.

Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project is a non-governmental organization headed by Rivero along with the help of her family and friends. The organization focuses on conducting fundraisers to raise money to help unprivileged children on Ambergris Caye.

The organizing team thanks everyone who came out and support, the models and the event sponsors.

