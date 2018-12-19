San Pedro R.C School entertains islanders with Christmas Show 2018

Island parents and guests were delighted with San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) Christmas Show on Thursday, December 14th. Held at the school grounds the show featured various Christmas presentations that saw the students singing, dancing, and performing dramas.

Shortly after 6PM, after the singing of the National Anthem and a short prayer, the show began. Mistress of Ceremony, SPRCS Principal Roxani Kay, officially welcomed everyone and thanked them for their attendance. “We are here to enjoy the great Christmas Show that the talented students of SPRCS have put together for us.”

After that, the lower division classes took the stage with popular Christmas musical performances like the ‘The Dancing Christmas Tree,’ ‘A Christmas Memory,’ ‘Feliz Navidad’ and ‘All I want for Christmas Is You.” Attendees applauded the great talent displayed by the young ones.

The opener was followed by the upper division students, who performed some charming dances and dramas.

SPRCS Christmas Show 2018 came to an end with Kay reminding everyone of the meaning and importance of Christmas Day. “Christmas is the celebration of Christ’s birth, where we gather together to a family to share love and kindness.”

SPRCS would like to wish all parents and students a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2019!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS