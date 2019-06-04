San Pedro Roman Catholic School hosts Education Expo 2019

To commemorate Education Month, San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) held an Education Expo on Friday, May 31st. Under the theme: “Financial Literacy, a Pathway to a Productive Life,” the purpose of the Expo was to build their students’ knowledge of agencies that provide essential services to their island community.

The Education Expo began shortly after 9AM with several establishments and organizations manning booths to educate the school children on the services they offer to the community of San Pedro Town. After their presentations, students had the opportunity to play games testing their knowledge on what they had learned, with prizes up for grab.

SPRCS Principal Ms. Roxani Kay told The San Pedro Sun that the Education Expo was a success and she appreciates the effort of all the businesses that participated. “This year’s Education Expo was better than the one last year. The students enjoyed the different presentations and were very interested as the businesses provided their information in a very colorful way along with games and fun activities. I appreciate the participation and dedication from all these businesses/organizations,” she said.

Organizations that participated in SPRCS Education Expo included Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Atlantic Bank, Belize Bank, San Pedro Tour Operators Association Kids in Action, American Crocodile Education Sanctuary, National Emergency Management Organization, Rickilee Response and Rescue Team (Triple R), Department of Youth Services, SAGA Humane Society, San Pedro Town Traffic Department and Belize Red Cross.

SPRCS thanks all the different island business and organizations that participated in the Education Expo 2019 and made it a success! They hope to make it bigger and better next year. Throughout all schools in Belize, May is observed as Education Month and this year’s theme is: “Financial Literacy, a Pathway to a Productive Life.” Throughout the month, SPRCS children engaged in various activities that promoted learning.

