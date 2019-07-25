San Pedro R.C School’s first floor is tiled up and ready for the new school year

Thanks to a family of island businesses, San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) first-floor classrooms are now tiled and ready for the new school year in September. The tile project was sponsored by Blue Water Grill along with its sister businesses, Red Ginger, The Phoenix Resort and Wine de Vine, and cost approximately 30,000 dollars.

The projected started at the beginning of July, and the money was raised via Blue Water Grill’s monthly charity guest donations. From January through June 2019 they raised money to tile the first-floor classrooms at SPRCS. In total, guests at The Phoenix and customers at Red Ginger, Wine de Vine, and Blue Water Grill donated 8,881.24 dollars. They matched this amount 100% for a total amount of 17,762 dollars. However, the project cost was $30,000, as it included repairing the existing concrete subfloor and pouring screed, along with the approximately 4,500 square feet of tile, materials, and labor. As such, Blue Water Grill decided to contribute an additional 12,500 dollars to reach their $30,000 goal.

SPRCS thanks the sister businesses for tiling their classrooms and are sure that the students will appreciate it. Blue Water Grill Restaurant, along with its sister businesses, Red Ginger, The Phoenix Resort and Wine de Vine have always had a positive impact on the island community, assisting where they can. They have pledged to continue the good work in San Pedro Town, and over the next few months, will be raising money for Hope Haven children’s shelter. They will match all contributions. All funds raised will be directed towards the daily operations at Hope Haven – such as utility bills, food, staff salaries, among others. You can donate at any of the sister businesses or visit https://www.bluewatergrillbelize.com/community/ to donate online or for more information about the great work they are doing in the community of San Pedro Town.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS