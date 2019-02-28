SPRCS observes Cultural Day 2019!

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School hosted its annual Cultural Day Fair on Friday, February 22nd. Throughout the day students represented various cultural groups found in the country, which included the East Indian, Mestizo, Creole, Maya, Garinagu, Mennonites, Chinese and even the Lebanese among others.

Cultural Day kicked off at 9AM with cultural performances such as Creole Brukdong and even the Garifuna Jankunu, and traditional East Indian dances. From 10AM to 3PM, Parents and visitors were invited to observe a wide array of cultural booths. Each booth featured an ethnic group, and spectators learned about the history, language, clothing, lifestyle and dances of each. Attendees even had the opportunity to sample the most popular dishes of each culture represented.

SPRCS thanks parents, students, teachers and attendees for their continuous support in teaching children the importance of preserving their culture.

