Holy Cross Anglican School celebrates Cultural Day 2018

Holy Cross Anglican School celebrated the vibrant Belizean cultures on Wednesday, November 21st at its Annual Cultural Fair. Throughout the day, students and teachers had the opportunity to showcase their knowledge on the country’s various ethnic groups: Maya, Creole, Garinagu, Chinese, East Indian, and Mennonites. Many of the students and teachers also dressed up in cultural attire and enjoyed a fun day of activities with the whole family.

Parents and visitors were invited to the campus to observe the display of cultural booths featuring the many cultures of Belize. Each booth was set up with information on each culture, and guests had the opportunity to sample traditional dishes, as well as learn the history of the ethnic groups.

The Annual Cultural Fest serves as a great way to encourage the island children to keep their culture and traditions alive. Congratulations to all parents, teachers, and students on making the Culture Day Fair a huge success!

