Isla Bonita Elementary School celebrates Cultural Day 2019

To encourage students to keep their culture and traditions alive, Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) hosted its annual Cultural Day at the school compound on Friday, February 1st. Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to showcase their knowledge on the country’s various ethnic groups to visitors.

From 10AM to 1PM, many island parents and guests made it to the school campus to observe a display of cultural booths featuring the many ethnic groups of Belize such as the Chinese, Maya, Garifuna, Mestizo, Lebanese and Creole. Each booth displayed information, traditional dishes, and students in the attire of their designated ethnic group.

Some students even performed traditional dances. Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase some of the delicious traditional dishes on display.

Organizers of IBES Cultural Day 2019 would like to thank everyone who attended and made it a successful one. They also would like to acknowledge all IBES students for a job well done.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS