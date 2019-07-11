San Pedro R.C School’s first floor classrooms being tiled thanks to island businesses.

Blue Water Grill Restaurant, along with its sister businesses, Red Ginger, The Phoenix Resort and Wine de Vine, continue to assist the community of San Pedro Town. The latest community project they have embarked on is to tile the first floor classrooms of the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS). The projected is estimated to cost $30,000 dollars and is expected to be done before the school re-opens in September.

The money was raised via Blue Water Grill’s monthly charity guest donations. From January through June 2019 they raised money to tile the first floor classrooms at SPRCS. In total, guests at The Phoenix and customers at Red Ginger, Wine de Vine, and Blue Water Grill donated $8,881.24 dollars. They matched 100% of those donations, for a total amount of $17,762 dollars raised. However, the project cost was $30,000, as it included repairing the existing concrete subfloor and pouring screed, along with the approximately ~4,500 square feet of tile, materials and labor. As such, Blue Water Grill decided to contribute an additional $12,500 dollars to reach their goal of the $30,000 needed.

In the past they have donated 70 fans to SPRCS, contributed $7,820 to give all 46 faculty and staff at San Pedro High School (SPHS) a cash bonus of $170 each as a way to say thanks to the entire team at SPHS for doing an incredible job educating the young people on the island, purchased an EKG machine, an Ultrasound machine, and an X-ray machine for the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, donated towards Ambergris Caye’s Camp Starfish Summer program among many other wonderful community contributions. They are also leaders in the weekly beach cleanup campaigns, aiding in picking up trash every Saturday morning in downtown San Pedro. Blue Water Grill and its sister businesses agree that San Pedro is the economic engine of Belize. Therefore, their tax dollars should be reinvested in the community, for better schools, good roads, and assistance wherever they can to make San Pedro a better community.

For the next few months, Blue Water Grill will raise money for Hope Haven children’s shelter. They will match all contributions. All funds raised will be directed towards the daily operations at Hope Haven – such as utility bills, food, staff salaries, among others. You can donate at any of the sister businesses or visit https://www.bluewatergrillbelize.com/community/ to make a donation online or for more information about the great work they are doing in the community of San Pedro Town.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS