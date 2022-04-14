Ministry of Health & Wellness Advises on Voluntarily Recall of Two Kinder Chocolate Products

On April 7, 2022, the Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. announced its voluntary recall of Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to possible contamination with Salmonella typhimurium.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons, if affected, may present symptoms such as fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections and arthritis.

Although Belize is not one of the recipient countries of the implicated products as of April 10, 2022, Mexico has been named as a recipient. Due to geographic location, it is of interest that the market in Belize is investigated to determine its presence. The ministry has commenced a thorough investigation through the public health departments countrywide, including visits to major supermarkets. Where any one of these products is identified, it will be seized and destroyed in accordance with the Food and Drug Act, Chapter 291.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness advises the public to be aware of any of the two popular Easter candy products and encourages persons to report any suspicion to the ministry or nearest public health department.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS