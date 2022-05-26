Home » Health » MoHW Cautions Public on Recall for Jif Peanut Butter Products

MoHW Cautions Public on Recall for Jif Peanut Butter Products

Thursday, May 26th, 2022


On May 20, 2022, the J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled select Jif peanut butter products due to potential Salmonella contamination. The Ministry of Health & Wellness has commenced a thorough investigation at major supermarkets countrywide as a precautionary action as Belize imports the products in question. Where these products are identified, they will be seized, condemned and destroyed.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
The attached table includes a list of recalled products along with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.


 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Click to Donate

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Health
San Pedro Town prepping to combat Zika
No more active cases in Belize; nation ranks high on the global scale in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
Dental volunteers return to Ambergris Caye

Support Local Journalism

Donate Now