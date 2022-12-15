MoHW Receives Donation of Sanitizing Alcohol-gel from Government of Brazil

On December 12, 2022, the Ministry of Health & Wellness received a donation of 1,200 boxes (14,000 tons) of sanitizing alcohol-gel from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Brazil and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

The dermatologically tested sanitizing alcohol-gel, which is packaged in a 1,156 ml bottle (equivalent to 39 fluid oz.) and contains a moisturizer, fights the coronavirus and kills 99.9% of bacteria.

Through the assistance of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, PAHO/WHO coordinated the acquisition, transportation and delivery of the sanitizing alcohol-gel to Belize.

Present for the handing over were Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness, and His Excellency Agemar Sanctos, Ambassador of Brazil to Belize.

The MoHW thanks the Government of Brazil for the welcomed donation and encourages the public to continue to practice public health measures like washing and sanitizing hands to reduce the spread of infections.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS