MOHW Investigates Potential Case of Meningitis

The Ministry of Health & Wellness, through its surveillance system, was alerted to a potential case of meningitis in a six-year-old resident of Belize City. Preliminary laboratory results suggest that it is not bacterial meningitis, and that the child is currently in good health.

In response, the ministry is carrying out an investigation, conducting further tests and implementing recommended measures in schools and among individuals who had contact with the child. The Central Health Region team is leading the implementation of the preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness acknowledges the support from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology in implementing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices and in heightened surveillance of ill children attending classes.

