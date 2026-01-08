BCVI Continues Eye Care Outreach with First 2026 Clinic in San Pedro

The Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) held its first monthly free eye checkup outreach of 2026 on January 7th and 8th at the Lions Den in San Pedro. The clinic operated from 9AM to 4PM on Wednesday and from 9AM to 2PM on Thursday. Led by optometrist Dr. Nesani Glori and optical assistant Elia Slusher, a 24-year BCVI veteran, the outreach provided comprehensive screenings, including visual acuity testing and referrals for conditions such as cataracts and diabetes-related eye complications.

BCVI, a nonprofit organization that relies on donated equipment and volunteer doctors, provides affordable eye care services nationwide. Frames are priced from $50 to $80, and lenses are significantly lower than at private clinics. Consultation fees are capped at $40, and medications and consultations range from $10 to $20. The organization also provides advanced diagnostic services, including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The outreach operated efficiently, with patients registering either by appointment or as walk-ins with Slusher upon arrival. Patients were then guided to examination rooms for detailed eye checks. After completing their exams, participants selected frames and paid a half deposit based on estimated frame and lens costs. Slusher said it typically takes about two weeks for glasses to be completed and delivered.

BCVI has conducted monthly outreach to San Pedro for several years, usually twice per month at the beginning of each month, coordinated with local partners such as the Lions Club. The organization operates permanent branches in Belize City, Orange Walk, Dangriga, Punta Gorda, and Belmopan, where it performs laser cataract and glaucoma treatments and trabeculectomy surgeries. BCVI also runs a free in-home rehabilitation program for the visually impaired, provides training for blind students, many of whom excel academically, and facilitates overseas surgeries in Guatemala when specialized care is required.

Dr. Glori emphasized the importance of prevention, particularly as diabetes continues to rise nationwide.

“Your eyes are everything. If you don’t have your eyes, you cannot do anything,” she said. “Diabetes is increasing in Belize, so people should check their blood sugar and get annual eye exams, especially if they are diabetic.”

The first clinic of 2026 underscores BCVI’s continued commitment to improving eye health across Belize amid growing public health challenges. Monthly outreaches are expected to continue and may expand as additional volunteer optometrists become available.

Residents interested in scheduling a free eye checkup at the Lions Den may contact Lions Club representative Ana Pereira Ico via WhatsApp at 608-8566, Monday to Friday, from 9AM to 4PM.