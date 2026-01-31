Flu Activity Increases Across Belize, Vaccination Encouraged

San Pedro Town is seeing a noticeable rise in seasonal influenza cases amid a broader surge in respiratory illnesses across Belize. Health authorities report that nationwide flu-related hospitalizations are up by approximately 50% compared with last year, with Influenza A (H1N1) identified as the dominant strain currently circulating.

Since early January, both children and adults on Ambergris Caye have reported flu-like symptoms. Health facilities, including the Dr. Otto Rodgruiguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, have seen a steady rise in patient visits over the past two weeks.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the surge aligns with typical seasonal trends driven by increased social interaction, the reopening of schools, and higher tourism activity during the cooler months. Transmission is further heightened by close contact in indoor spaces, with the virus spreading through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. Local data indicate that reported cases have doubled since the beginning of January.

San Pedro recorded relatively low flu activity through late 2025, supported by post-holiday hygiene campaigns. However, ministry records show that vaccination coverage last season remained below 40%, leaving a significant portion of the population vulnerable as flu cases continue to rise. Although preventive measures were previously encouraged, health officials noted that public compliance declined over time.

A physician at the San Pedro Polyclinic emphasized the importance of prevention. “Frequent handwashing with soap, covering coughs, and avoiding crowded spaces are basic steps to reduce the spread,” the physician said. “Wearing masks in shared spaces once symptoms begin also helps. Most importantly, get vaccinated. It is safe, effective, and available free of cost at our clinic and other health facilities.”

The physician reported seeing more than 50 flu cases per week and emphasized the importance of early treatment, especially for high-risk groups, including young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions.

Health officials warned that if the rise in flu cases continues unchecked, it could further strain local health services. However, they remain hopeful that higher vaccination rates and improved hygiene practices will help slow transmission and protect vulnerable residents as the tourism season continues.