San Pedro’s Annual Free Smile Clinic Marks 20 Years of Service

The 2025 annual Free Smile Clinic brought 47 dental volunteers, including oral surgeons and experienced dentists, to San Pedro Town from March 2nd to 5th. The clinic operated Monday through Thursday from 8AM to 3PM, providing services to children from Holy Cross Anglican School and the wider community at the school campus. At the same time, adults received treatment at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. This year marked their 20th anniversary, which offered screenings for tooth decay, dental care education, fluoride treatments, cleanings, fillings, and extractions at no cost.

Organized by dental hygienist Brigette Cooper, who has volunteered with the initiative since 2012, the clinic is supported by volunteer teams from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Over the years, the Free Smile Clinic has become an annual tradition at Holy Cross Anglican School in the San Mateo area. The visiting dental team usually spends four days on the island each year, providing services to children and community members. Additionally, other volunteer dental groups visit San Pedro at different times throughout the year. Services offered during the clinic include dental screenings, fluoride treatments, oral health education, and any additional dental procedures needed after evaluation.

This year’s team included first-time volunteers Trisha Matejcek and Casey Fredrickson, along with returning dentists Dr. Stephen Stolie and Dr. Kristin Bothum. Announcements were shared through school chats, letters, and notices to parents and the community, allowing walk-in patients beyond the student population of Holy Cross Anglican School. The clinic setup divided services between locations, with children treated at Holy Cross and adults at the polyclinic, enabling faster, more efficient care.

Holy Cross Anglican School Principal Elsy Torres highlighted the importance of the outreach. “We sent out announcements so that parents were aware that not only our students were seen, but they’re also open to the entire community… This is a huge benefit at no cost, especially for families who are in need,” she said.

The Free Smile Clinic continues to enhance oral health in the community, especially among children, by helping prevent tooth decay and encouraging proper dental hygiene. Organizers hope to keep the annual visits going and possibly expand the volunteer teams to meet the increasing demand for free dental care services on the island.