Gabriela Varela returns from participating in the Miss Reina Hispanoamericana pageant

San Pedro resident Gabriela Varela returned to Belize on Tuesday, February 11th via Tropic Air to San Pedro Town from the Philip Goldson International Airport. She participated in the 2019 Miss Reina Hispanoamericana pageant on Friday, February 8th, held in Bolivia. Reina Hispanoamericana is an annual beauty pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage, language, and culture, which started in 1991 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Originally restricted to the ten countries in South America, it now sees participation from more than 20 countries.

Gabriela described in a heartfelt Instagram post her experience in Bolivia and during the pageant. She stated it was the best decision she made and that she was able to make many friendships. She particularly formed a bond with reigning Miss Reina Hispanoamericana and Mexico’s delegate, Regina Peredo, who was her roommate during her stay. Gabriela said doing the pageant was a big step out of her comfort zone because she considers herself introverted. However, she hopes that she can be a role model and inspire others to go after their dreams. While she didn’t come home with a crown, she did hint at an exciting future working with an international brand as Belize’s ambassador. We wish Gabriela well in her future endeavors and are proud of her representing Belize on the international stage!

