San Pedro Police seeks community help to raise funds for two more golf carts

There seems to be a decrease in crime on the island over the past weeks, following the installation of a new Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, and the recent addition of 13 tourism police officers. However, with the additional personnel, more resources are needed and the San Pedro Police Formation is in need of more vehicles to better patrol the island. As such, businesses and individuals are being called upon to help raise funds for the acquisition of two golf carts. Captain Shark’s has made an incredible offer to our local police to provide two golf carts for $20,000. Island hotelier and businessman Peter Lawrence is championing the cause to raise the funds and is calling on businesses/individuals to donate $1,000 each.

Lawrence shared with The San Pedro Sun that he was approached by Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Christopher Noble, about the opportunity to acquire the golf carts at $10,000 each. Lawrence says that after spreading the word, a total of $7,000 has been collected. Interested businesses or individuals wishing to help are asked to make donations via cheque written out to Captain Shark’s, and deliver them to Pedro’s Inn for proper accountability.

Captain Shark’s has pledged to take care of the carts’ general maintenance, while Noble indicated that besides weekly cleaning, there will be a logbook in which every officer will sign whenever using the vehicles. It has been suggested that the golf carts will undergo an inspection and even photographed to document its condition before and after being used.

Donors so far include Brent Kirkman and Janet Woollam, Pedro’s Inn, Caribbean Villas, Captain Shark’s, Julie Babcock, Lola’s Pub, and Jim Janmohammed. Donations are still needed and the public is reminded once again cheques are to be made to Captain Shark’s and taken to Pedro’s Inn. This is a great cause that will benefit everyone on the island by having more police presence in the neighbourhoods across San Pedro.

