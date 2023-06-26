No foul play suspected in body found floating off San Pedro beach

A police report indicates no signs of physical violence or other injuries to the lifeless body of a male person found underneath a dock in San Pedro Town on Monday, June 26th. The body, yet to be identified, was transported to the San Pedro morgue until transferred to Belize City for a post-mortem examination.

The official report notes that San Pedro police were notified about 5:20AM about a male person floating motionless off the beach. Police officers visited a dock in front of a hotel and observed the body of a Hispanic male under the pier lying face down in the water. The body was observed dressed in long khaki pants, with no shoes or a shirt.

Police retrieved the body from the water and noticed foam from the mouth. The body was also observed with an abrasion on the nose, chest, and stomach. The report adds that the deceased pants’ pockets were searched for any identification document, but none was found. The body was examined, and no signs of physical violence or other injuries were observed.

The area where the body was found is popular with dive shops, restaurants, and beach vendors; however, no one in the vicinity knows the deceased’s identity. They hope the police can find out who the person is and notify his family. In the meantime, the unidentified body remains at the morgue awaiting proper identification.

