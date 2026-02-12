PUP at 75 Exhibit Reaches San Pedro

The People’s United Party (PUP) is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a countrywide exhibit highlighting the party’s history and contributions to Belize. The exhibition, which features key moments from the PUP’s development and leadership, was officially opened in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Monday, February 9th, at the former House of Culture. The exhibit also includes highlights of the life and legacy of the party’s founding leader, the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price, who led Belize to independence in 1981.

Mistress of Ceremonies Nathalie Arceo opened the event shortly after 6PM. Following the national anthem performed by Chelsy Castro, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez delivered welcome remarks. He noted that the PUP has played a defining role in shaping Belize’s social, political, and democratic foundations over the past 75 years. “Born out of the aspirations of the Belizean people, the party emerged as a powerful voice for self-determination, social justice, and national unity during a critical period of our history,” he said. Mayor Nuñez added that the exhibit explores the origins, evolution, and overall impact of the PUP.

The Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, was also invited to speak. He said the party’s revolution helped establish democratic governance in Belize and credited the struggle to visionary leaders and the resilience and courage of the Belizean people. Perez highlighted the party’s achievements during its time in government and discussed future goals for the Cayes. “The next goal for the PUP on the Cayes is housing and land access to our people,” he said. “We need to ensure that the younger generation obtains a piece of land where they can build their home,” Perez added that infrastructure improvements will continue across the country.

PUP Secretary General Collet Montejo also addressed the gathering and thanked everyone for attending the opening of the exhibit in San Pedro. Montejo acknowledged those who contributed to making the project possible and helping to share it throughout Belize.

The exhibit was first launched in September 2025 in Orange Walk Town. The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) played a major role in organizing the exhibit and coordinating its nationwide tour. The display also captures historical moments related to the PUP’s achievements on the Cayes and throughout Belize.

Following the formal program, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, and attendees were invited to view the exhibition. The images and displays inside the former House of Culture featured the party’s origins. They portrayed key moments from Price’s leadership and his campaign for independence and greater rights across the country, including San Pedro.

The PUP at 75 exhibit was open to the public from Tuesday, February 10th, through Friday, February 13th, at the former House of Culture on Angel Coral Street.