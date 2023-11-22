Massive event in South Korea sees tens of thousands of theology students graduating, including Belizeans

Belizeans were among the over 100,000 theology students graduating on November 12th at Daegu Stadium in South Korea. The New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony oversaw the event. According to records, this is the third time in recent years that so many theology students have graduated at the same time.

The total number of students was 108,084, including pastors and everyday disciples worldwide. The rigorous course lasted approximately one year. The in-depth study taught the Bible, including all 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation.

The graduation service featured live music with drum and dance performances. The event saw thousands of participants from Shincheonji participating in cultural performances illustrating the events of the Book of Revelations. After the performances, Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee congratulated everyone and delivered the sermon.

A Church representative said that over 71% of Belize’s population is Christian, and several Belizean graduates were included in the massive graduation along with other students from the Caribbean. Organizers said this event proves that the light of religion in the world is not going out. They said that people are now searching for the correct biblical knowledge. The Church added that a graduation of this magnitude is unimaginable within the world of religion, so many hearts come together with a desire to grow closer to God.

One thousand three hundred sixty-five churches in over 30 countries have also changed their name to Shincheonji Church of Jesus and benefit from its courses. Its Bible teachings and its ability to thoroughly explain the Bible from Genesis to Revelation have appealed to pastors and leaders of their theological seminaries. The interest has come mainly from those seeking to understand the fulfillment of the events promised to take place at the end of times and to understand the will of God.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth (Shincheonji) Church of Jesus, visit scjamericas.org.

