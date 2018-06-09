Los Catrachos F.C are the 2018 Xcalak Football Marathon Champions

San Pedro’s Los Catrachos Football Club are champions of the Xcalak Football Marathon 2018, held in Xcalak, Mexico on Saturday, June 2nd. The marathon was organized as part of the Mexican village’s 118th Anniversary festivities and saw the participation of eight teams from Xcalak, Mahaual, Chetumal, Sarteneja (Corozal Town), and San Pedro Town.

The eight teams were divided into groups of four (A & B).In their first match, Los Catrachos F.C (group B) dominated 5-0 over Copper Bank F.C. The marathon then saw a tight match between Sarteneja F.C and Los Catrachos F.C, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In the next match, Los Catrachos F.C won 3-0 over Chetumal F.C, and claimed the victory in their group, advancing to the championship match.

The championship match featured both San Pedro teams, Los Catrachos F.C and Jokers F.C. The match saw the best of both teams, but with a final score of 1-0, Los Catrachos claimed the championship, and Jokers F.C settled for the title of sub-champions.

Los Catrachos F.C would like to thank all their fans for their continued support. Congratulations to the winning team and kudos to Tony and Dany Maldonado, as well as the San Pedro players that took part in the marathon. The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating our Xcalak neighbors on their 118th Anniversary.

