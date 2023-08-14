Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club announces Ranking Regatta

Submitted by CaraLee Cook

Board Member

Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club

Press Release – The island of Caye Caulker is gearing up for the Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club’s 4th annual Ranking Regatta. Six young sailors are catching the wind and preparing for the National Ranking competition in both the Optimist and Laser Classes. The races will occur on August 19th and 20th at the Palapa Gardens on Caye Caulker on Saturday at noon, while Sunday’s race commences at 10AM.

Club Commodore Trenton Miller said: “We are so excited to welcome the Corozal Bay, Ladyville, and Placencia Sailing Clubs to our home turf. This regatta is the culmination of this young club’s dedication, hard work, and preparation; I guarantee it will get your heart pumping; come watch us sail!”

Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club said they would like to thank the Belize National Sailing Association, Gold sponsor the Caye Caulker Village Council, and their Caye Sponsor, Barrier Reef Sport’s Bar, and Grill. “We are eternally grateful to the many supporters and volunteers that make this family fun event possible,” exclaimed Miller.

For more information please contact Commodore Trenton Miller at 633-0519

