JetBlue Cancels Direct New York–Belize Flights

JetBlue Airways has announced the cancellation of its direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Belize City’s Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE). The service will end on May 21, 2026, affecting travelers seeking nonstop access between the U.S. East Coast and Belize.

The decision is part of JetBlue’s “JetForward” transformation program, which aims to increase profitability by cutting underperforming routes and focusing on stronger markets. A JetBlue spokesperson stated that the Belize City route “did not meet our performance expectations,” prompting the airline to redeploy aircraft to more profitable destinations. The airline hopes to generate up to $950 million in additional operating profit by 2027 through network adjustments, route optimization, and cost reductions.

JetBlue began flying to Belize in 2023, expanding travel options between the United States and Belize’s international airport. The route provided direct access for U.S. travelers, especially from the northeastern U.S., which remains one of Belize’s top tourism markets. The nonstop service also improved Belize’s accessibility for visitors heading to destinations like Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, and the country’s eco-tourism spots.

Belize now joins other destinations recently removed from JetBlue’s network, including Bogotá, Baltimore, and Minneapolis–Saint Paul, as the airline continues to adjust operations amid financial pressures. The company has also paused certain domestic routes, such as flights between Boston and Asheville, as part of its broader restructuring plan.

JetBlue’s spokesperson highlighted the airline’s strategic shift. “We will redeploy aircraft to routes where we can sustainably win,” they said, reflecting the carrier’s focus on strengthening its presence in high-performing markets.

The cancellation could affect Belize’s tourism industry, which depends significantly on visitors from the United States. With fewer nonstop flights from the northeastern U.S., some travelers might face increased travel costs or longer times due to layovers at hubs like Miami, Houston, or Atlanta.

Tourism stakeholders will likely continue working with airlines to maintain strong connectivity to Belize as the country remains a growing destination in the Caribbean and Central American region. Industry representatives have noted that maintaining reliable airlift remains a key factor in supporting Belize’s tourism growth and visitor arrivals.