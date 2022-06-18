Safety Measures Advisory for Farmers in Flood Prone Areas

The low-pressure system in our area presents potential threats to the agriculture sector, particularly to some southern regions of Belize where a flood alert has been issued by the National Meteorological Service. To mitigate the possible effects of flooding, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise
hereby advises all farmers in low-lying and flood-prone areas to safeguard their families and livelihoods as needed.
All farmers are advised to observe the following measures:
Crop producers are advised to
– harvest available and mature crops
– make a note of all crops planted and production amount
– store harvested crops in cool, dry areas to avoid spoilage or losses
Producers with tropical greenhouses or covered structures are asked to
– remove covering materials (UV plastic and anti-viral netting)
– safely store equipment and supplies
– make a note of all crops planted and production amount, including taking pictures of the structure(s)
Livestock producers are advised to
– temporarily relocate animals to safer areas
– ensure availability of animal feed and water
– make a count of all animals
Farm inputs
– secure all farm machinery and farm inputs
– relocate all pesticides and pesticide containers to avoid spillage and contamination
Please help support Local Journalism in Belize
For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS