Tropical Cyclone 15 Advisory: Number 1

The National Meteorological Service of Belize and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) hereby inform the public that as at 4:00 p.m. (local time) Tropical Cyclone #15 (TC 15) was located over the Central Caribbean Sea near latitude 15.7N, longitude 73.6W or about 974 miles south of due east from Belize. TC 15 was moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

The forecast is for TC 15 to continue on a west-northwestward track for the next 24 to 48 hours and then to move on a more westerly track starting on Tuesday night. On this forecasted path, the system will move south of Jamaica on Monday, south of Cayman on Tuesday and then approach the coast of Belize late Wednesday with landfall possible on Belize late on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Strengthening is likely and TC 15 is likely to be a hurricane by landfall on the country. It is likely a Hurricane Watch will be issued tomorrow for the entire country of Belize.

It is too early to say exactly how strong it will be or where exactly on Belize landfall will occur. Regardless, significant development of this system will bring heavy rainfall to the country starting on Wednesday and continuing through to Thursday. Daily rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts likely. Therefore, residents are advised to continue monitoring this system very closely and to follow official information coming from NEMO and the National Meteorological Service. Today, countrywide, all NEMO district emergency committees are meeting. San Pedro held their first meeting yesterday.

NEMO advises the public to:

1. Review your family/emergency plan, emergency food, water and medical supplies. Check on the elderly and persons with disabilities.

2. Make early preparations to leave high risks areas; low-lying areas and vulnerable coastal communities. Know which shelter you will go to.

3. Secure your home and your important documents. Secure loose objects and flammable material. Clear drains to reduce flooding.

NEMO’s emergency hotline is 936 (NEMO Offices countrywide contact information is attached, to be read to the public). Stay alert, be prepared. Stay tuned for the National Met Service weather bulletins and the NEMO advisories.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS