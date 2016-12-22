Seniors citizens enjoy San Pedro Lions Club annual Christmas Party

The San Pedro Lions Club once again hosted their highly anticipated and popular Senior Citizens’ Christmas party on Monday, December 19th. With doors opening from 6:30PM, over 60 guests were warmly welcomed by fellow Lions and Leos members. After the guests were seated, they were treated with an appetizer, drinks, turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and dessert.

The festive evening was full of entertainment, with music provided by San Pedro’s number one band, Rompe Raja! Many of the seniors got up and danced into the night. This year, the staff at Belize Bank, along with members of the San Pedro Lions Club, provided gifts and handed them out

According to Lion Melanie Paz, the party has become an annual event to show the seniors that the Lions Club appreciates them for their contribution to San Pedro Town. “This is a fun event for our senior community, and a way to serve them as many of them served us members one way or another when we were younger. This is our special opportunity to make them feel appreciated, and a way to bring the community closer,” said Paz.

The annual event wouldn’t be possible without the support and contributions of local businesses and individuals who kindly donated items. The San Pedro Lions Club expresses thanks to all those that made the Senior citizen’s party a success!

