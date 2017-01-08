Letter to the Editor: Condolences to the McDermott Family

January 5 2017

The San Pedro Sailing Club at Caribbean villas wished to express its grief and condolences to the McDermott family on the passing away of Corry McDermott. He was a staunch supporter of our youth training program; he always gave generously of his time and resources, up to and including the donation of a sailboat. R.I.P., Mr. Corry from all of us and our sailors.

