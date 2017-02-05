Letter to the Editor: San Pedro Cancer Society 2017 Election of Officers

Friends,

Please be informed that the San Pedro Cancer Society held its election of officers on January 21st, 2017. We would like to inform the media outlets, supporters and general public that the result of elections concluded as follows:

President – Gonzalo E. Muñoz

Vice President – Miguel A. Perez

Treasurer – Claudia Miranda

Secretary – Luciola T. Muñoz

We look forward to further serving the San Pedro Community and anxiously wait to unveil the many projects and events we have planned. We also take this time to thank you for all the love and support on behalf of our patients and members.

Regards,

Gonzalo E. Muñoz

President

San Pedro Cancer Society

