Belize City excursion planned to attend GOB’s Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey public consultation

Update:

The Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum hereby informs the general public that the consultations on the Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey, that were scheduled to be held at the Radisson Hotel in Belize City on January 18 and 25, 2017, have been cancelled.

The Government of Belize recently announced its intent to hold consultations in Belize City on January 18th and 25th on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey in Belizean water. In response, Oceana in Belize, along with Belize Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage, hosted a public meeting in San Pedro Town on Monday, January 9th. During the gathering, island residents shared their thoughts on oil exploration, rejecting any intentions by the Government in pursuing that agenda. As a result, for a fee/donation, boats have been arranged to take people to the consultation on Wednesday, January 18th, leaving the San Pedro Municipal dock at 4PM.

The general public is asked to participate in this important event that could determine the future of the tourism industry on Ambergris Caye. Boats will also be leaving from Caye Caulker, and according to organizers the intention is to spread awareness to all Belizeans about the dangers of oil exploration in Belizean waters. At the same time, they intend to send a strong message to the Government that when it comes to offshore oil drilling, ‘no means no!’

For more information on the excursion to Belize City next week, contact Ruben Navidad at 610-4012.

