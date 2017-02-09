Tropical Knights win the Caribbean Coconut Hockey Cup

The San Pedro Buccaneers, Belize’s only ball hockey club, held its inaugural Caribbean Coconut Hockey Cup against Withrow Park Hockey Club’s Tropical Knights from Toronto, Canada. Hosted at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Saturday, February 4th and Monday, February 6th, the bleachers were packed with an enthusiastic crowd of fans.

Robert Burrows of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye served as the Master of Ceremonies, welcoming all in attendance. Following the official opening ceremony, the first on Saturday game began at 5PM with the San Pedro Buccaneers Squad 1 (the young members) taking on the Tropical Knights (the professionals). There were three 20-minute rounds, during which the Tropical Knights showcased their talent, and left no room for Squad 1 to score. The first game ended 7-0 in favor of the Tropical Knights. The second game of the day saw San Pedro Buccaneers Squad 2 (the older, more experienced members) take on the Tropical Knights. Squad 2 scored one goal, but they were no match for the Tropical Knights, who the game 8-1.

The playoff games continued on Monday with the San Pedro Buccaneers Squad 1 playing against the San Pedro Buccaneers Squad 2. Both teams were performing well, but Squad 2 worked hard to win a spot in the finals. After winning 6-3, the San Pedro Buccaneers Squad 2 faced the Tropical Knights. It was a nail-biting event, with an end to end play, and Squad 2 fans kept cheering them on! However, the Tropical Knights easily won the game 6-3, claiming the Caribbean Coconut Cup Championship.

Both Squad 1 and Squad 2 teams congratulated the Tropical Knights, presenting them with a handcrafted trophy. In a show of great sportsmanship, the Tropical Knights gifted the Buccaneers their hockey sticks and equipment, saying that it was an honor to have played in Belize.

The Buccaneers formed about seven years ago, comprising of Belizeans and expats from Canada, the United States, and England. Organizer Victor Murphy stated that he is grateful for the opportunity given to his team. “I thank the Tropical Knights for allowing us to expose our love for hockey within the community. Although we lost the challenge, we were honored to have received their hockey sticks and equipment. Our teams will continue practicing, and hopefully we can have another tournament in the future,” said Murphy.

The San Pedro Buccaneers thank the Sports Committee of San Pedro Town Council, Belize Tourism Board, San Pedro High School, Caye Coffee Roasting Company, Wayo’s Beach Bar, Carlos & Ernie’s Runway Bar, Belikin Beer, Lily’s Treasure Chest Restaurant, Island Tackle Bar & Grill, Sandbar Beachfront Hotel & Restaurant, Rob Burrows, time keeper Susan Barkhouse, referees Paul LoCascio and Matt Hoy, and Kenny Guinn.

