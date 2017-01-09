Belizeans still need a visa to travel to Canada

Reports on the internet that Canada had lifted visa requirements for Belizeans were quickly denied and clarified by Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Canadian Consul in Belize City.

The article in question, which was posted on a fake news site, ‘CBN-TV.com,’ stated that Belizeans traveling to Canada would no longer need a visitor’s visa. The false report went so far as to state it was the new commitment Canada had with Belize for 2017, due to the great relations the two Commonwealth countries have. The news about the possibility of the visa waiver went viral, but is simply untrue.

The office of the Canadian Consulate in Belize City told The Sun that there were unaware of any such visa waiver and as far as they were concerned, the visa requirement continues in effect. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Belize posted a message via their facebook page. “Belizeans please be advised that there is no truth in this article. Canada has not lifted visa requirements for Belizeans.”

Belizeans interested to travel to Canada will be required to apply for a visa, which can be done electronically. The process is similar to the U.S visa application, but the difference is that the interview is done at the nearest Canadian Embassy, located in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

For more information on Canadian visas visit: http://www.vfsglobal.ca/canada/Guatemala/english/index.html

Belizeans are also advised to fact check and verify the source of their news before sharing. The article was shared over 2,000 times on social media.

