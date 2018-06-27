NEMO holds first Official EOC Meeting of the 2018 Hurricane Season

To increase preparedness during the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) held a meeting with committees under the San Pedro’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) at the Belize Rural South NEMO Branch office on Friday, June 22nd. The meeting aimed to review the EOCs’ state of readiness and fine-tune their plan of action in the event of a storm or extreme rain.

After a prayer by Pastor Clive Welsh, NEMO Coordinator for Belize Rural South, Vanessa Parham welcomed those in attendance. “As we head into the hurricane season, it’s not only NEMO’s job to preserve life and property, but the entire community as a team. For this hurricane season I want to ask each and every one of you to stay alert, safe and prepare for an emergency,” she said.

A representative from each EOC committee present then shared their status regarding preparedness. Those in attendance voiced concerns and made recommendations on how to better the island’s emergency plan of action.

Meetings of this sort are being held at all NEMO branches across the country. NEMO stresses the importance of EOCs to be prepared during this time, so as to avoid confusion during disasters, while preserving life and property. Residents are asked to adhere to all warnings and notices posted by NEMO and the respective EOCs of their community.

The San Pedro EOC can be contacted at 226-4458, 226-4358 or 226-4824. The office is located on the second floor of the Wings Department Store building on Coconut Drive. Belize Rural South NEMO Coordinator Vanessa Parham can be contacted directly at phone number 632-3698; the NEMO Emergency Hotline phone number is 936.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS